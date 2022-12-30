Some mountain towns are inconceivably picturesque, like living in a snow globe. Problem is, with crowding in high season, it can feel just as cramped. Take Jackson Hole. It’s a world-class ski destination, but you’re gonna have to put up with long lines and congestion—unless you side-step Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. As a first-time visitor, you might not know the eponymous ski area is actually located in Teton Village, about 30 to 45 minutes away (snow and/or traffic can double that time) from the charming downtown and must-visit spots like Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, known for its nightly live music, exuberant dance floor, and diverse crowd of revelers. That’s why we like to make Hotel Jackson basecamp.

This family owned and operated LEED-certified, 4-star hotel is in the absolute center of Jackson Hole. It has 55 beautifully appointed guest rooms including four signature suites, all outfitted with top-of-the-line amenities, natural gas fireplaces, and spa bathrooms with plush robes (which you should wear for daily jaunts to the rooftop jacuzzi).

Beyond the accommodations, it’s the authentic touches throughout the hotel’s common areas that really make the hotel memorable—like the inviting Sacajawea Library with its incredible collection of western literature and handpicked art.

When you stay downtown in the winter, the town becomes so much more than just a ski destination. After all, skiing isn’t for everyone.

There’s the iconic town square and oh-so-photogenic antler archway, along with many of the best restaurants like White Buffalo Club, a local-favorite steak house, and The Kitchen, a cozy space offering up Asian-influenced cuisine. There’s also FIGS, Hotel Jackson’s delicious in-house restaurant, known for its eclectic mix of Lebanese- and Mediterranean-inspired dishes including a design-your-own hummus concept that’s not to be missed. The menu includes other Mediterranean favorites like shawarma and kebabs, along with a refreshing selection of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options that can be hard to find in a meat-heavy town like Jackson Hole.