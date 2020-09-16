9 Unique National Parks You’ve Probably Never Been To

While COVID-19 may have derailed the epic globe-trotting adventures you had planned this summer, there’s no harm in dreaming about your next getaway. But before you consider boarding a long-haul flight to some far-flung destination, don’t forget about all the unique national parks just waiting to be explored right here in the U.S.

Our country boasts countless natural wonders, diverse landscapes, and some of the most majestic places on the planet. Thankfully, many of them are protected by the National Park Service, attracting millions of visitors each year. Today, there are 62 areas that are designated as national parks. Heavy hitters like Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, and Zion tend to draw the biggest crowds. However, there are plenty of unique national parks that may not see as much foot traffic, but still pack an impressive punch.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at some of those that deserve a bit more recognition. Every selection is unique and proves you don’t need to travel halfway across the world to witness truly awe-inspiring sites. From quiet coastal escapes to rugged mountainous retreats, each park below is sure to stoke your wanderlust.

Disclaimer: People planning travel of any kind should visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for the most current COVID-19 alerts and updates. Be sure to also review any travel advisories related to the destination(s) you’re planning to visit and keep yourself and others safe by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, and bringing the appropriate food, drinks, and other supplies when possible. Also be aware of states like Oregon and California that are currently undergoing widespread wildfires.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!