Awayco Announces Its Leap into Mountain Sports Gear





On Monday, Awayco – the outdoor gear demo platform with locations all over the world – announced that it has officially expanded its offering into skis, snowboards, and splitboards (with bikes soon to come) in North America, Europe and Japan.

Originally launched in 2017 with surf gear, the popular outdoor gear platform was created as an alternative for traveling surfers who didn’t want to lug heavy surfboard bags or risk their boards being damaged in transit. Rather, travelers can reserve top-quality boards and other gear from the Awayco site and pick it up from an approved specialty retailer. All paperwork is done beforehand online, so all you do is grab your gear and you’re on your way.

“We built Awayco to connect people around the world to the things they are passionate about,” Awayco CEO Gideon Silverman said in a press release. “We want to make a space for people to travel with less baggage, live a little lighter and experience the things they care about more often.”

And with retail locations at so many iconic surf and mountain destinations all over the world (currently 51 locations in 14 regions), there’s a good chance that your next excursion will fall on the Awayco map.

Partnering with brands like Burton, DPS, Faction, Black Crows, RMU, Moment, Armada, and YES, skiers and snowboarders are guaranteed some premium equipment to get them jamming on the hill as easily as possible.

The Flex Plan, which allows prebooking up to six months in advance and covers minor damages, is free, and the Prime Account, which covers all damages and includes select discounts, is $95/year.

Awayco prides itself in enabling traveling adventurers to enjoy the journey and get out after their pursuits, as well as helpingp out local businesses in the areas where these travelers are heading.

“Awayco aims to empower local retailers as the custodians of these cultures and communities – we want to increase the customer presence in these stores,” said Silverman. “We want to encourage everyone to get outside, meet new people, have new experiences, share, laugh and connect.”

