1. Oberammergau

If you’re interested in getting out of the city on an overnight trip, Oberammergau should be your first stop. Located about an hour and forty minutes outside Munich (with available bus and train connections), entering this charming town feels like stepping into a country village film set. Houses are decorated with frescoes and traditional wood carvings—the direct result of the town’s nearby woodcarving school, which helps continue a practice that dates back to the sixteenth century. Architecture not your thing? Stop by Oberammergau’s wine and cheese vending machine for some libations after walking around town.

With a population of around 5,400, it’s a welcome reprieve from big-city Munich. For an overnighter, try staying at Aktiv Hotel Böld, a rustic inn and spa with balconies that practically demand sleeping with the door open.

If you’d really like to get away from it all, head to nearby Laber Mountain. The trail is an ambitious two-and-a-half-hour loop that offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the monastery in Ettal. Better yet, you can grab a drink at Kolbensattelhütte, a traditional restaurant located at the summit.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!