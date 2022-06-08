2. Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwanstein Castle is the reason Bavaria is often romanticized. Built in 1886 by King Ludwig II (aka “The Fairytale King”) it was a dramatic interpretation of the Middle Ages stocked with every modern convenience the era had to offer. (Later it became an inspiration for Snow White’s Castle.)

The area surrounding the castle still holds true to the king’s storybook ambitions: The nearby forest turns a fiery red in autumn and produces Christmas card-worthy views in the winter.

While the castle itself can get crowded with tourists, the good news is that it’s also a hiking-friendly location. Marienbrücke or “Queen Mary’s Bridge” offers the most photogenic view of the castle, but check before you go—it’s often closed for repairs. You can also head by car or bus to the nearby Alpsee, a mountain lake that doubles as home for Neuschwanstein’s namesake swans. Make a day out of it by renting a boat and seeing the area by water.

