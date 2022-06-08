4. Partnach Gorge

Partnach Gorge is a cartoonishly beautiful half-mile walking path that has been a designated natural monument since 1920. While you won’t find any steep climbs or super-technical trails—making it suitable for even the most exercise-averse—you will have the opportunity to stroll along turquoise-colored water flanked by 250-foot rock walls. The path is open every day of the year, so expect stunning icicles in the winter and spontaneous waterfalls off the rock faces during the spring. Just be sure to bring a raincoat and six euro for entry.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!