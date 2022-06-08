The Swiss Alps get tons of press (no judgment—they’re stunning), but Zugspitze, the tallest point in Germany, is the perfect place to go for all your mountain needs. To access the area, you can take a scenic cog railway train through the mountains. But for an even more thrilling experience, hop on the world’s tallest cable car to gain over a mile of elevation and take in jaw-dropping views of the Bavarian Alps along the way.

Once you’ve hit the summit via train or cable car, pick your activity. Snow is usually present from early November until mid-May, and you can get your turns in at the mountain’s ski resort. You can hike and climb in the area, too. Whether you ski or not, make sure to relax with an extremely scenic drink at the mountaintop lounge area.

Not a fan of heights? No problem—head to Lake Eibsee, located within walking distance from the cable car parking lot. Go for a stroll around what’s considered to be one of the most beautiful lakes in the region and grab a fresh pretzel—a snack that’s almost a requirement of Bavarian travel.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!