Car geeks are a special breed. So many of us dream of a garage that is more a showcase for our prized toys than just an oil-stained parking spot. That’s exactly what Bentley is offering customers at their Residences Miami project—a great room with a view of the garage in every unit… all the way up to the 61st floor.

Designs for the new skyscraper include four elevators called “Dezervators,” named for Bentley’s partner in the project Dezer Development. Those lifts allow owners to pull in without leaving their car, and be transported directly to their units. The system uses RFID stickers to automatically identify the owner’s car. A lighting system then sends the driver to the elevator to their unit. Each lift is fitted with a hydraulic system that grabs the car by the tires and pulls it to a robotic shuttle that takes the owner home.

Due to open in 2026, the 749-foot building will be situated on a private beachfront in Sunny Isles Beach, a small community roughly equidistant from Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. The 216 units, four per residential floor with either three or four en suite parking spaces, all feature the Bentley name—so the luxury doesn’t stop in the garage. Each residence will have an individual balcony swimming pool, as well as stunning views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bentley designers Brett Boydell and Chris Cooke spearheaded the collaboration with Dezer Development and Sieger Suarez Architects: “We have applied the same attention to detail that goes into our cars into this very building,” says Cooke, who serves as Bentley’s product and lifestyle design manager. “Each space is different, but with distinctive Bentley design cues styled harmoniously throughout.”

The building, as one would expect from the Bentley brand, comes loaded with amenities. There’s a cinema, game room, wellness center, and spa—plus a whisky bar, cigar lounge, and restaurant. The cinema’s design will echo the interior of a Bentley car and “a cosseting sofa wraps around the back of the rear three walls, embracing residents in the space,” notes Cooke.

The high-tech game room will feature virtual reality golf and driving simulators, while the whisky bar’s architecture is inspired by the iconic matrix grille of Bentley’s cars. For added shock and awe, the lobby will showcase pillars threaded with vertical veins of natural wood ingrained with copper dust—technique Bentley introduced in their EXP 100 GT concept car.

“I think it’s the approach to every element within the Bentley Residences which gives that feeling of harmonious and inspiring design,” says Boydell, Bentley’s head of design collaborations. “This runs throughout everything from the materials to the colors. The richness of all the execution is synonymous with what you would find in our cars.”

Of course, none of this comes cheap. Listings start at $4.2 million. But for car lovers with the loot, an at-home art gallery for their rolling sculptures and the home to match isn’t just a pie in the sky dream. It’s soon to be a reality. Find out more at bentleyresidencesmiami.com.

