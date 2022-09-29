Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they’re your own or someone else’s nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests in the resort pool. It’s a surefire way to mar your carefully planned getaway. That’s why we laud adults-only resorts. It ensures you get all the tranquility

1. Naviva in Punta Mita, Mexico

A Four Seasons resort, this new adults-only luxury glamping retreat consists of 15 luxury tents in 48 forested acres on a private peninsula perched over the Pacific Ocean. Start your days with small-batch Mexican coffee overlooking your private plunge pool. End them with sunset rituals guided by certified Naviva guides and stargazing sessions FYI: The nightly rate includes all meals and beverages, one 60-minute spa treatment per guest, community activities, mind and body classes, and other amenities and experiences. Naviva is slated to open December 1, 2022.

[from $3,950 per night; fourseasons.com/naviva]

2. Twin Farms in Barnard, VT

Make your New England leaf-peeping or fly-fishing fantasies come true at this bucolic resort tucked away in Vermont’s verdant landscape. The menu-less dining experience spearheaded by Relais & Châteaux Chef Nathan Rich is one for the books; the museum-worthy art collection is dazzling; and activities like axe-throwing, archery, picnicking, and more, are sure to bring out your inner child without actual children in earshot.