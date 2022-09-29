Travel
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they’re your own or someone else’s nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests in the resort pool. It’s a surefire way to mar your carefully planned getaway. That’s why we laud adults-only resorts. It ensures you get all the tranquility
1. Naviva in Punta Mita, Mexico
A Four Seasons resort, this new adults-only luxury glamping retreat consists of 15 luxury tents in 48 forested acres on a private peninsula perched over the Pacific Ocean. Start your days with small-batch Mexican coffee overlooking your private plunge pool. End them with sunset rituals guided by certified Naviva guides and stargazing sessions FYI: The nightly rate includes all meals and beverages, one 60-minute spa treatment per guest, community activities, mind and body classes, and other amenities and experiences. Naviva is slated to open December 1, 2022.
[from $3,950 per night; fourseasons.com/naviva]Learn more
2. Twin Farms in Barnard, VT
Make your New England leaf-peeping or fly-fishing fantasies come true at this bucolic resort tucked away in Vermont’s verdant landscape. The menu-less dining experience spearheaded by Relais & Châteaux Chef Nathan Rich is one for the books; the museum-worthy art collection is dazzling; and activities like axe-throwing, archery, picnicking, and more, are sure to bring out your inner child without actual children in earshot.
[from $2,750 per night; twinfarms.com]Learn more
3. Chatham Inn, Relais & Châteaux in Chatham, MA
For another Relais & Châteaux jewel, head to Cape Cod. This 18-room, adults-only property is a postcard-perfect getaway. Spend relaxing afternoons strolling around the historic environs (the village of Chatham was established in 1712), scoping out lighthouses, hanging on the beach, and biking or boating the day away with your loved one. No trip to Chatham Inn is complete without a meal at Cuvée, run by 3 Michelin Star-awarded chef Isaac Olivo, for a tasting menu that melds together European technique with coastal flavor.
[from $349 per night; chathaminn.com]Learn more
4. Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana
Head to the majestic Bitterroot Valley outside Darby Montana, to this adults-only ranch amid towering pines below a 10,000-foot mountain. There, you’ll stay in a private cabin as you indulge in fine wines and high-mountain fare (think Montana huckleberries, fiddlehead ferns, and rattlesnake sausage). Partake in hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fly-fishing, panning for sapphires (yes, really), and other alpine adventures. Throughout the lodge and cabins, be sure to feast your eyes on the beautiful collection of Western paintings and sculptures. There are works by classic greats like Charles M. Russell and Frederic Remington, and contemporary standouts like William Matthews and Oleg Stavrowsky.
[from $1,300 per night; triplecreekranch.com]Learn more
5. Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort in Lanai, HI
Is Hawaii without youngsters a tough sell? We didn’t think so. This Four Seasons adults-only resort (well, 16+) is all about holistic health. All guests follow a customized wellbeing plan with one-on-one instruction in nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle practices rounded out by spa treatments (we love the Japanese-style Ofuro tubs for restorative soaks), yoga, forest bathing, horseback riding, and tennis classes at sister property Four Seasons Resort Lāna’i.
[from $1,320 per night; sensei.com]Learn more
6. Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage, CA
Opening November 1, 2022, Sensei’s second retreat—also for guests 16 and older—is a marvel for all senses situated on a 230-acre private estate. Located in the Santa Rosa mountains, it’s well worth planning a vacation around when you need a break from kids. It’s centered around the “Sensei Way,” principles led by Dr. David Agus, a doctor and scientist. FYI: Sensei’s other co-founder is tech mogul Larry Ellison. Here, make your home away from home in a smattering of hotel rooms in the former estate house or private villas. When you’re not focusing on your health at the diagnostic center, yoga and fitness pavilions, tee up at the private golf course, rally on the tennis courts, or nosh on fare whipped up at Sensei by Nobu (a collaboration with famed chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Agus).
[from $1,475 per night; sensei.com]Learn more
7. Anantara Veli Maldives Resort in Veligandu South Male Atoll, Maldives
Another hotly anticipated opening, the complete renovation of this adults-only resort is slated to welcome guests once again on December 1, 2022. Our vote is to post up in one of the six new Beach Pool Villas, with sliding glass doors that open onto a private pool. The beachfront is just a stone’s throw away. The reopening will also feature newly designed restaurants and spa, as well as an on-site hydroponic farm. In addition, there’s a Wellness Villa experience with daily fitness or yoga, a healthy cooking class, and more.
[from $635 per night; anatara.com]Learn more
8. Calabash Cove Resort and Spa in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Looking for an adults-only, all-inclusive resort? This is our top pick thanks to the property’s oceanfront location (rare for the island nation). A small hotel with only 26 suites will get you excited for the happiest of hours at C-Bar overlooking the infinity pool, massages at Ti Spa, and incredible eats at the Windsong Restaurant from Chef Paul Odle with a daily lobster dish (when in season). Once properly digested, walk down to the beach and grab a complimentary kayak or paddleboard for some afternoon fun.
[from $290 per night; calabashcove.com]Learn more
9. Acre Resort in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
Just because you want to embrace your inner kid and sleep in a treehouse doesn’t mean you want to tote them along. That’s exactly why we love the grownups-only paradise that is Acre Resort. It boasts 12 king-size bedded treehouses on a 25-acre farm. Spend your vacation playing pickleball, swimming in the pool enshrouded by majestic palm trees, and sipping on mid-day margaritas. P.S. Mezcal fans will rejoice in tasting Acre’s bottles of the spirit, La Tierra de Acre at the dreamy, breezy restaurant and cocktail bar.
[from $355 per night; acreresort.com]Learn more
10. Elewana Kilindi Zanzibar in Zanzibar, Kendwa, Tanzania
This hideaway is located on a private white sand beach on 50 acres of tropical gardens. Guests rest and relax in one of 16 white-domed pavilions, each with its own private plunge pool and gated garden. When you’re not hanging in your personal slice of paradise, head to the main infinity pool, beachside cabanas, or get pampered with facials and massages to your heart’s content at Kilindi Spa. There, you can also do yoga (hatha, vinyasa, yin and yoga nidra), breathwork and meditation, kinesiology, and sound therapy classes.
As dusk approaches, book a private sunset cruise, then sink your teeth into sesame-crusted tuna, calamari, octopus, and local fish back at the resort. The seafood is particularly notable here thanks to a partnership between the hotel and a local fishing village. Just save room for breakfast the next day. The lobster eggs Benedict, smoked snapper croissant, and fresh tropical fruit are not to be missed.
[from $1,300 per night; elewanacollection.com]Learn more
