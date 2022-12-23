Ski season is upon us—and with it comes an urge to get out to the mountains. For some, simply going skiing or snowboarding isn’t good enough. But sometimes you want to visit the slopes—and stay there. With that in mind, Airbnb just released its top wish-listed ski-in, ski-out properties of 2022.

Featuring an array of U.S. and international properties that range from luxury chalets to actual igloos, the list below features the kind of places that will make your next ski vacation unforgettable.

Hit the Slopes With Airbnb’s Top Ski-in, Ski-out Properties of 2022

1. MICA (Chalets Micro-Element) CITQ 303134

Lac-Beauport, Quebec, Canada

Just 25 minutes north of Quebec City, this two-story micro-house with floor-to-ceiling glass walls is set in the La Montagne Le Maelstrom recreational forest area. Along with views of Laurentides mountains and Lac-Beauport, there are 12 miles of nearby hiking trails.

2. Breathtaking Mountain Views in Cozy Birdbox

Gaular, Sogn og Fjordane, Norway

Birdbox isn’t likened to living in a nest—not in the slightest—but rather providing a bird’s-eye view of Western Norway. Accessible via a 15-minute drive from the Norwegian town of Forde, followed by a 15-minute hike, the property is perched next to the Langeland ski resort.

3. Snow Igloo

Pelkosenniemi, Finland

Here’s the thing about owning an Airbnb igloo: Every winter you need to build a new one. It’s always negative degrees in this Finnish igloo, so while there’s a warm sleeping bag, the hosts say not to forget plenty of thermal layers, socks, gloves, and a hat to keep warm.

4. Moose Haven Cabin @ 22 West

Walden, Colorado, USA

Located at 9,000 feet in the Park Range of the Rocky Mountains, Moose Haven Cabin offers access to private trails perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The hosts say snowshoes and a sled might be the best method for unloading your vehicle. We’d heed their advice.

5. Escape North to Muskoka A-Frame

Huntsville, Ontario, Canada

This 1970’s A-frame features two-story forest views of Ontario’s “cottage country.” Minutes from skiing and snowboarding venues, snowshoes are available to help guest move around the property.

6. Lipowe Wzgórze Limanowa

Mordarka, Malopolskie, Poland

This farmhouse, located in a mountain valley, is named after a nearly 100-year-old linden tree planted to honor Poland regaining its independence after World War I. Just 160 feet from a ski lift, the home’s amenities include billiards, fitness equipment, and a sauna.

7. New Modern House with Unreal View of Lone Peak

Big Sky, Montana, USA

A custom-built chalet with views of Lone Peak, this Montana property is a three-minute drive to Big Sky resort and a short walk/ski to the White Otter 2 lift (though the hosts warn you won’t be able to ski back). The home also includes indoor and outdoor fireplaces, as well as a hot tub.

8. The Fox A-Frame

Breckenridge, Colorado, USA

Five minutes from Breckenridge, this A-frame offers access to downhill and cross-country skiing. Along with a creek running behind the property, there are several hiking trails accessible nearby.

9. Bryce Mountain Retreat with Amazing Views

Basye, Virginia, United States

A five-minute walk to the ski run at Bryce Resort, this Virginia home has a large open fireplace and a sunken lounge area. And if you think you’d miss your mutts too much, the house allows up to two well-behaved dogs.

10. Authentic A-Frame to Unwind and Recharge

Running Springs, California, United States

This California A-frame is surrounded by boulders and has views of the Arrowbear Lake hills. During winter, it’s a 5-minute drive to Snow Valley and Snowdrift Snow Tubing Park, and 30 minutes to get to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit.

11. Private Stunning Cabin by Hunter Mountain

Elk Park, New York, United States

This home in Elk Park, NY, is only seven minutes from Hunter Mountain Resort. And when you get home from a day of skiing, you can relax in the outdoor hot tub with a view.

