You don’t have to be Cicero to enjoy the fine Roman tradition of communal bathing. In fact, at Bathhouse in Williamsburg, the gathering reads more group hangout than quiet-book-reading environs. (Fun fact: Bathhouse is housed in a former 1930s soda factory.) For $50 for a day pass—on weekends, that shoots up to $65—alternate between hot tub, cold plunge pool, and bath-temperature pool, and check out the saunas and steam room, too. For an additional fee, massages, scrubs, hammam treatments, and more are available. Head over to the adjoining Bathhouse Restaurant and keep the party going with cocktails and Northern and Eastern European-inspired fare.

