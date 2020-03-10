Travel

The Best Bathhouse Spas You Should Visit This Year

Berkeley Springs State Park Bathhouse in Berkeley Springs, WV

Almost heaven, indeed. West Virginia offers the crème de la crème for natural springs enthusiasts, hence a town named after some of the finest, at Berkeley Springs State Park. Considered our country’s first spa, the Bathhouse has 750-gallon tubs in private chambers sourced directly from the park’s warm natural springs. Baths from $24 with a menu of other services like couples massage, cupping treatments, and aquatic bodywork.

