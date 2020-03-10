Berkeley Springs State Park Bathhouse in Berkeley Springs, WV Get Info

Almost heaven, indeed. West Virginia offers the crème de la crème for natural springs enthusiasts, hence a town named after some of the finest, at Berkeley Springs State Park. Considered our country’s first spa, the Bathhouse has 750-gallon tubs in private chambers sourced directly from the park’s warm natural springs. Baths from $24 with a menu of other services like couples massage, cupping treatments, and aquatic bodywork.

