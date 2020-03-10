Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau in Montreal, Canada Get Info

Welcome to Bota Bota, where the name of the game is forgetting about all your problems in the form of a cold bath, sauna, steam room, jet bath, and more, all on a former river ferry. A typical thermotherapy session aboard the boat includes starting with the dry sauna or the steam bath, followed by a quick jump in the cold bath and then lazing in one of the hammocks, chaise lounges or beanbags in one of the designated spaces for relaxation. Rates start at $40 for water circuits.

