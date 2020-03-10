Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores, CO Get It

Who woulda thought a glimmering Relais & Chateaux resort lies in an 1800s ghost town? It does, and the San Juan Mountains never looked better than the morning after a resting soak in the property’s restored 19th-century bathhouse. At Dunton Hot Springs, rejuvenate with the bathhouse’s hot springs waters, but you can also get your hot springs fix at the source, in a pool outside the bathhouse, inside the Well House Cabin. That’s build around a hot spring, among other spots around the grounds. Before or after a dip in the hot springs, treat yourself to a spa treatment (the hot stone massage and alpen glow body scrubs are winners) or a meditation or yoga session to keep the zen state-of-mind intact.

