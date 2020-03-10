Oedo Onsen Monogatari, Odaiba, in Tokyo, Japan Get Info

On this artificial island in Tokyo Bay known as a futuristic and flashy entertainment hot spot for tourists, you’ll find the wildly fascinating Oedo Onsen Monogatari, a mega-bathhouse that strives to re-create the Edo Period (1603–1868). Once you’ve donned your yukata—a casual summer kimono—Ian Martin Ropke, founder of Your Japan Private Tours, recommends weaving your way through indoor and outdoor baths, hot stone saunas, traditional Japanese dining options, and more, stopping and staying as you please. The natural hot spring water gets pumped in straight from below the bathhouse grounds and the spa village has options for massages, facials, and more. Adult admission from 2,720 yen, or around $25.

