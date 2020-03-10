Peninsula Hot Springs on Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, Australia Get It

Located about 90 minutes from Victoria state capital, Melbourne, Peninsula Hot Springs natural hot springs and day spa destination, is well worth planning a weekend excursion around. You’ll love the convivial bathing experience at The Bath House as you soak up the waters and majestic natural views. The grounds offer guests thermal mineral pools, a reflexology walk, Turkish hammam, sauna, cold plunge pools, hydrojet pool, hydrotherapy pool, foot and hand baths, family pool, and baby baths but the Pièce de résistance is the Hilltop Pool with breathtaking 360-degree views of the sprawling countryside. The property’s Bath House Amphitheatre also includes seven geothermal pools, an ice cave, two saunas, an open-air stage, a café and wellness center to keep the H2O fun rolling. Admission from $35 AUD per adult.

