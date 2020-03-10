Quapaw Baths & Spa in Hot Springs, AR Get Info

Head to The Natural State for a chance to dip in Quapaw Baths & Spa in Hot Springs. Set in a Spanish Colonial Revival-style space with a big central dome decorated with bright mosaic tiles and culminating with a small copper cupola, you’ve got four baths to choose from on your visit. Twenty dollars will get you admission to the thermal pools and a chance to stare up at the stained-glass skylights above as you sit and soak in natural spring water. For an additional cost, book a massage, facial, or body treatment.

