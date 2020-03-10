Ten Thousand Waves Japanese Spa Resort in Santa Fe, NM Get Info

Yes, this is the spa all of your friends have been raving about. At Ten Thousand Waves, you’ll get Japanese-inspired hot springs with a distinctly Southwestern feel. Unwind in the giant communal bath or book a 55- or 85-minute bath in one of a few private hot tub baths on-site. If you decide to splurge on a treatment, the Japanese Shiatsu massage really gets all the kinks out. $37 gets you general access to the communal tubs and private tub reservations run $50–80.

