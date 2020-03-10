The Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs, CO Get Info

Healing waters emerge from what’s said to be the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring, clocking in at around 1,002-feet. At The Springs Resort & Spa, this so-called Mother Spring feeds 24 soaking tubs, overlooking the mighty San Juan River. Shell out $32 for a day pass or book your stay at the 79-room property and you’ll get 24/7 access to the pools. For an additional fee, you can get massages, facials, and a unique AquaZen experience, essentially Craniosacral therapy while you’re in a hot tub.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!