YO1 Resort in Monticello, NY Get It

At YO1 in the hauntingly beautiful Sullivan Cats’—a.k.a., the Catskill mountains of Sullivan County—restore your achy body with a variety of unique hydrotherapy treatments ranging from a hip bath (choose from neutral or cold waters) designed to help with digestive woes to spinal spray therapy where your spinal cord is soothingly spritzed with hot or neutral water from neck to tailbone. This pristine all-inclusive resort starts at $599 per night with your room, Ayurvedic therapies, naturopathic therapies (like mud therapy and reflexology, in addition to hydrotherapy treatments), yoga, acupuncture and more included, along with two spa treatments and breakfast.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!