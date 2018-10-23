Autumn is in full swing. In addition to that meaning football season and planning that trip to avoid big crowds, it also means there’s a slew of awesome beer festivals worth checking out across the country.

Load up on beer geek trivia, homebrewing intel, and more than your share of standout brews at some of the best of the bunch. And it goes without saying, but don’t forget grabbing a cheap designated driver ticket or making use of Uber or Lyft for the ride home from your Destination: Brewing excursion.

From San Diego to Milwaukee, here are a few of the best beer festivals every beer lover should know about this fall and all the way into December.