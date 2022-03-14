10. Inspirato Luxury Caribbean Catamaran Learn More

Looking to head to the Caribbean on a private catamaran? If you’re already an Ispirato Pass member (or thinking of joining), lavish fun awaits. For $2,500 per month, subscribers have access to Inspirato’s network of extravagant catamaran vacations. Choose from one of three seven-night trips to the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, or Spanish Virgin Islands on any of four state-of-the-art, luxury catamarans, each staffed with a crew at your beck and call. Feast on sumptuous meals, try a hydrofoil board, stand-up paddle board, or water trampoline—or just bake in the sun and read that book you’ve been meaning to cross off your list.

