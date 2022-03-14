11. GetMyBoat

The world’s largest boat rental marketplace lets you find luxury yachts by plugging in your destination and filtering by “Trip Types” to see the vessels on offer. With over 150,000 boats in 9,300 worldwide destinations, prices vary dramatically, but a good rule of thumb is counting on about $1,000/hour to about $5,000 for a day. An average week-long charter will land in the ballpark of $10,000-20,000. Pro-tip: Some destinations like Dubai have shockingly affordable luxury yachts to charter—to the tune of $150/hour. Check out the mobile app to quickly flip through.

