3. Boatsetter Learn More

Boatsetter is an online marketplace where boat owners, renters, and captains are brought together. They also offer a boat rental insurance policy for secure, legal, and insured peer-to-peer boat rentals. Using the app or website, book your next cruising, fishing, sailing, or chilling-at-a-sandbar adventure—with or without a captain. More than 20,000 boats are available across the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico, the Mediterranean, and other locations worldwide. Boatsetter has boat rentals that can be scored for as low as $39/hour as well as chartered luxury mega-yachts that’ll cozily set you back thousands of dollars a day.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!