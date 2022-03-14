4. Barton & Gray Mariners Club Learn More

Looking for a membership-based club? This upscale outfitter is for you. Founded in 2006 by a motley crew of marine, software, and marketing pros, B&G Mariners Club runs 60-plus yachts in over 30 harbors along the entire U.S. Atlantic seaboard, Great Lakes, and now the tropics. Membership fees will set you back $9,800 per quarter, granting you an unlimited number of boat reservations to their fleet of boats, including spring 2022 debut Daychaser ‘48, the company’s first proprietary and exclusive yacht.

