5. IYC Learn More

Another big player in the luxury yachting market, IYC is one of the world’s largest international yachting companies—with over 100 staffers based in 14 strategically located offices around the globe. The company manages the largest charter fleet worldwide. If you’re looking to buy a boat, it’s consistently ranked among the top three brokerage companies globally for yacht sales. All rentals have a one-week minimum, starting at $16,500 per week plus expenses. Some run as high as $650,000 per week before all the add-ons.

Boat-Buying 101 How to keep your wallet above water Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!