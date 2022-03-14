6. Catamaran Guru Learn More

As the company name affirms, this extensive network of yacht owners is where to charter your next catamaran. Weekly costs start at $9,000 for the entire boat for up to six guests on a “bareboat” charter—i.e. self-captained and -provisioned (requires license and certification). $15,000-plus per week gets you an entire boat for up to six guests on an all-inclusive captained vessel with first mate/chef, full provisioning, and itinerary. New to chartering? Check out their helpful guide here.

