Cruising on a yacht doesn’t always have to break the bank. Here’s where to snag seven-nights from $737 per person with eight different routes to choose from—including Croatia, Tahiti, Greece, the British Virgin Islands, and more. When you’re not nursing a beer on the deck, you’ll be scoping out little-known swimming coves, empty beaches, and hiking until your calves burn. You can either book an entire yacht or, if you’re going solo, reserve a cabin on a shared yacht using the Crew Finder feature.

