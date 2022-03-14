8. Lake Hop Learn More

Is lake life more your cup of tea? Based in Tullahoma, TN, Lake Hop offers their rideshare-like services in more than 30 states. It’s essentially Uber for boaters, with the captains being local private boat owners who know the area well and can take you on fun experiences like wake surfing, bass fishing, or simply lazing on the water. Hourly rates on some 600 boats nationwide range from $25 (barebones) to $900 (super luxe) per hour. Most rentals require a minimum of two hours and a maximum of eight hours.

