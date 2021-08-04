There’s been a spectacular resurgence in train travel during recent years, thanks to the growing “slow travel” movement combined with inspiring new routes and elevated amenities. Somewhere along the way, marketing masterminds decided to jump on the trend and throw alcohol into the mix to create the boozy train. Now, these alcohol-fueled train rides are becoming the hottest ticket in town.

When you really stop to think about it, what’s not to love? Passengers can appreciate jaw-dropping scenery while sipping their favorite adult beverages—plus, there’s a designated driver built right into the itinerary. From spirit-specific themed trips to one-of-a-kind routes, here are five of the best boozy train rides and excursions across the globe. All aboard!

Best Booze-Fueled Train Rides and Excursions in the World

1. The Tequila Train: Jose Cuervo Express

Where to find it: Mexico

Tequila lovers are in for a treat with the brand-new Elite wagon experience aboard the Jose Cuervo Express. Soak in the sights through floor-to-ceiling windows as you travel across expansive agave fields between Guadalajara and Tequila, Mexico. Passengers will savor an expert-led educational tasting to learn all about this storied spirit. This includes three Reserva de la Familia tequila selections: Platinum, Reposado, and Extra Añejo. After, enjoy the opportunity to visit the onboard open bar. Sample a specially curated line of cocktails along with traditional Mexican botanas, or snacks. Once safety protocols permit, the journey will also include a full tour of La Rojeña, the oldest distillery in Latin America—but for now, passengers must settle for a virtual explanation and quick walk-through of the facility.