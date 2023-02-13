Walk out your front door, take a few steps, and bag that first chair. Slope-side lodging is the dream when planning a ski trip, and most of the time that means renting an extremely overpriced condo. Proximity costs more. But what if we told you that you don’t need to drop a wad of money on hotels and rental cars to hit the slopes? Seeking campervan-friendly ski resorts is the top hack for an affordable getaway.

If you have the right vehicle, choose the right mountain, and are willing to redefine the best ski-in, ski-out lodging quarters as a ski area parking lot, there’s another way. Many mountain resorts across the country now offer on-premise camping—mostly relegated to RVs, campervans, and trailers—that are mere steps away from the lift and all that untouched powder.

How did I learn about this? A few years ago, a couple buddies and I set out on a dirt bag ski trip through West Virginia where we camped our way through a timely storm, spent next to nothing, and bagged first tracks. And it worked. A storm dumped powder, we slept a few steps away from the lift, and we lost track of the fresh turns we bagged. The only problem? We brought the wrong digs. We couldn’t score a camper van, so we opted for a soft-sided pop-up without heat. Temps were in the single digits and we had to keep knocking the snow off the angled walls. We froze, but we learned a key lesson: Bring the right gear for the job.

Fortunately, in the last couple years, a new rental market of winterized campers has emerged, which means you can get slope-side lodging for a fraction of the price of a condo while sleeping comfy in a heated van or truck—like this Winnebago 4×4 Revel that comes with its own ski and snowboard locker and inside shower with hot water. To keep the good times rolling after an all-day slope session, some mountain parking lots even boast après scenes that rival anything you’ll find in an overpriced village bar.

We did the research and found a handful of winter-ready adventure vehicles you can rent, as well as the most campervan-friendly ski resorts in the country. Your ski bum adventure awaits in your very own ski-in, ski-out mini condo on wheels.

The Best Rental Outfitters for RVs, Campervans, and Trailers

1. Wandervans

Wandervans has fully outfitted vans that sleep up to four people with pick-up/drop-off locations in seven different cities. A few of those cities (Spokane, Boise, and Salt Lake) have winter-ready rigs customized to handle vanlife during the coldest months, thanks to built-in heaters, snow tires, and ski storage. The small Ford Transit van is perfect for a couple, with a queen bed, fridge, sink, and comfy bench.

[From $100/day; wandervans.com]

2. Native Campervans

Native Campervans can be picked up in Denver, CO, or Salt Lake, UT, and the company offers special ski bum packages (starting at $50) that include snow tires, built-in heaters, snow chains, and zero-degree sleeping bags. Rental prices range from $70 to $299 per night depending on the rig you get, and come with 100 free miles per night. Splurge for the Biggie, a Sprinter with a fully functioning kitchen and room to actually eat your meals inside.

[From $70/night; nativecampervans.com]

3. Titus Adventure Company

TAC rents a fleet of winterized vans and trucks specifically suited for ski camping. The vehicles are loaded with heaters and ski storage and even come with a manual about how and where to winter camp, along with Gaia GPS map with pins marking ideal winter camping locations. Their large Winnebago sleeps four, has a propane heater with a thermostat, and a bathroom that doubles as a ski locker. If you’re on a solo or buddy mission, check out the 4-wheel-drive Tundra with a rooftop tent, living space below, and propane heater.

[From $192/night; tacrentals.com]

4. Outdoorsy

If you’re skiing on the East Coast, your best bet is to search Outdoorsy, which operates like an Airbnb for vans, trucks, and RVs. Search by location and date and you’ll likely get plenty of options. Searching Vermont in February, we found a campervan with solar-powered heat; a Dodge Ram with a pop-up camper, heater, and stove; and more traditional RVs.

[From $75/night; outdoorsy.com]

Best Resorts With Parking Lot Camping

1. Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, OR

Mt. Bachelor might be the largest local ski hill in the country. It has over 4,300 acres of skiing with 3,365 feet of vertical drop, but no onsite lodging (except for camping!) so it has a real locals-only vibe. It can get cold and windy, but is loaded with powder-choked bowls and trees.

Mt. Bachelor sets the gold standard for parking lot camping, with an overnight parking lot that’s in full demand all season, boasting one of the best après-ski scenes in the country. You can choose from non-powered sites (from $45 a night) to spaces with full hookups ($65 a night). You have to reserve your spot in advance online and there’s a two-night minimum if you’re camping during a weekend.

[From $45/night; mtbachelor.com]

2. Bluebird Backcountry, CO

Bluebird isn’t a traditional ski resort. Instead of lifts, Bluebird is the first human-powered ski resort, so if you want to ski the goods, you have to skin to the top. But put in the effort and you’ll have 1,200 acres of fresh powder turns on and around Bear Mountain. The skin tracks are marked, as are the in-bounds runs, and all the terrain is mitigated for avalanches for your safety.

Bluebird boasts a solid camping scene in its small parking lot with all the amenities you could hope for, including fire pits, picnic tables, and a restroom (sweet relief). You’re steps away from the skin track and base lodge, where breakfast burritos are made fresh daily. Reserve your spot online ahead of time.

[$25/night; bluebirdbackcountry.com]

3. Grand Targhee Resort, WY

Neighboring Jackson Hole Mountain Resort may hog the spotlight, but Grand Targhee gets most of the powder—with about 500 inches of snowfall each season. There’s more terrain for beginners and intermediates at Targhee, but also good access to backcountry goods and solid expert terrain inbounds, too. Expect deep powder, endless bowls, and gladed runs.

RVs and vanlifers are welcome to camp for up to seven days in the back of Lot 2, which is within walking distance of the village. It’s $35 a night to camp and you can add on a pool pass if you’re feeling frisky. Book in advance.

[$35/night; grandtarghee.com]

4. Whitefish Mountain Resort, MT

Locals used to just call Whitefish “the Big Mountain,” and the name is appropriate. The 6,817-foot peak offers impressive views of Glacier National Park, and offers more than 3,000 acres of skiable terrain. Whitefish is known for its laidback vibe as well as its value. While some resorts are charging upwards of $300 for single lift tickets this season, you can walk up to the ticket window and nab one for $94.

Hard-sided trailers and RVs can camp for up to three days in the Aspen Lot, which is a short walk from the base lodge. Spots are limited and first come, first serve. The fee is $25 per day, and you have to register at Lodging Check-In in the Upper Village. It’s a gravel lot without any amenities, so don’t expect hookups or dump stations.

[$25/day; skiwhitefish.com]

5. Gunstock Mountain Resort, NH

The winter view from the top of this 2,267-foot peak is spectacular, with frozen Lake Winnipesaukee sprawled below. The county-owned resort is a favorite among locals and Bostonians alike, with 227 acres of skiable terrain, a robust racing scene, and plenty of groomers for intermediates. There’s also some in-bounds tree skiing, decent parks, and even some backcountry access.

Gunstock is a winter camper’s dream, with an actual RV campground that’s open from December to April. Sites are $35 a night (no limit) and come complete with free hot showers and laundry services. You can rent a site for the entire ski season starting at $1,400, and campers even get a discount on lift tickets.

[$35/night; gunstock.com]

