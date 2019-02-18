5 of the Best Cold-Weather Spring Break Destinations





Spring Break has become a well-accepted holiday week in North America, but that doesn’t always mean sandy beaches and tiki drinks. In fact, falling sometime between March and April each year, Spring Break is the prime opportunity to get a few last throes of winter before things heat up.

For all of the adventurers not ready to let go of winter just yet, here are five Spring Break options worth throwing on that extra base layer.

Make the Ski Rounds at Lake Tahoe

Yes, Tahoe is more than one resort, but that’s kind of the draw here. Nearly a dozen resorts line the deepest freshwater lake in the U.S., and each has its own appeal.

Like terrain parks? Take your skills to Northstar California Resort. Hunting steeps? Book it to Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows. Sunny bump skiing more your speed? There’s nothing better than skiing bumps with lake views from Heavenly. Whatever your flavor, Lake Tahoe has it – plus all of the off-hill parties you need to turn Spring Break into one rowdy week.

And springtime means the Alpine Spring Music Series at Alpine Meadows, free music every Saturday on the sundeck. It’s also time for the Pain McShlonkey, a rowdy costumed ski race at Squaw Valley that brings out the crazies from the area and beyond.

Two-Sport Days In Bend, Oregon

Backed right up to against the Cascade Range, Bend, Oregon, is a perfect option for Spring Breakers that want it all. Mt. Bachelor is just a 30-minute drive from town, offering 360 degrees of springtime corn skiing and some of the best terrain parks in the country – making it ground zero for spring skiing and riding.

After a day of hill-banging, get back to town and hop on your bike and hit world-class single track right from town or throw on your neoprene and surf the town’s very own river wave (yes, this mountain town also has surfing).

And then wash it all down with a craft beer from one of the city’s dozens of breweries. Ask around about locals’ nights, a collection of once-weekly events hosted by local beer havens.

Mountains and Festivals at Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

You probably don’t need an excuse to go to one of the most legendary ski resorts in North America, but here you go. Whistler Blackcomb’s World Ski and Snowboard Festival takes place every April and features a packed week of professional ski and snowboard competitions, art shows, parties, and a legit lineup of concerts that could compete with most music festivals.

Attracting acts like NAS and Justin Timberlake (among many, many others) the WSSF offers its concerts free of charge, off-setting those bank-breaking lift tickets, and making that Spring Break trip that much more worth it.

East Coast Shenanigans at Killington Resort

Never fear, Eastern Seaboard skiers and boarders, while the West Coast claims to have all of the fun, Vermont’s Killington Resort is pretty much built for Spring Break. In fact, the resort stacks snow on its Superstar trail all ski season long to ensure that skiers and boarders will be riding good conditions late into the spring.

Aside from piste time, Killington has lined up a series of Spring events ranging from the legendary Bud Light Bear Mountain Mogul Challenge, to pond skimming, to concerts, and even a triathlon during the entire month of April.

For those not ready to give up on ski season come springtime, go earn your goggle tan at the “Beast of the East.”

Go Full-On Euro In Tomorrowland Winter

For those that want skiing as the side dish to the main party, Tomorrowland Winter might be the best ticket in town. For one week in March (3/9-3/15), electronic artists like Armin Van Buuren and Afrojack will descend upon Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps for the ultimate snow sports music festival.

If Tomorrowland’s famous summer edition is any indicator, this is one winter party electronic music fans won’t want to miss.

Weekends Asheville: Climbing, Biking, Waterfalls and Breweries ... All in One Place

Dispatches: Ski Touring in Oregon's Wallowa Range

6 of the Best Terrain Parks in North America

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!