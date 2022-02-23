Expedition Cruises: Adventurous New Voyages to Book in 2022

1. Hurtigruten Expeditions – West Africa Archipelago Cruise Learn More

Cruises on the western coast of Africa are rare, but if this new itinerary from Hurtigruten does well, that might change. For now, the Norwegian company is offering a handful of sailings between November 2022 and January 2023. Some of the highlights include walking around Dakar, Senegal’s capital city; landing on an active volcano in Cape Verde; learning about the matriarchal societies and biodiversity of the Bissagos Archipelago in Guinea-Bissau; and visiting Banjul, Gambia, the smallest capital city in Africa.

