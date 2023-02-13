10. Paul Gauguin Cruises – Society Islands & Tahiti Learn More

The vast Pacific Ocean is a riot of colorful fish and pristine coral reef systems. The recently refurbished MS Paul Gauguin makes seeing them easier—the ship was designed to sail in shallow water, giving prime access to top-tier snorkeling spots. The Society Islands & Tahiti Itinerary is new in 2023, and this sailing will visit the island paradises of Tahiti, Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana, Bora Bora, and Moorea over the course of seven days.

