11. Regent Seven Seas Cruises – Grand Arctic Adventure New York to Barcelona Learn More

If you don’t like repacking your suitcase as you move from city to city on a long trip, this Regent Seven Seas cruise might be for you. It starts in New York City on June 2, 2023 before snaking its way through New England, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Denmark, Ireland, the United Kingdom, myriad countries around the Baltic Sea, and Portugal before finally landing in Barcelona, Spain on August 24. For those counting, that’s an 85-day adventure. Unlike many other sailings, once you’re on the ship, almost everything is included, ranging from alcohol to on-shore excursions.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!