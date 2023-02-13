12. Scenic – Iconic Panama Canal: Caribbean to Panama Learn More

Cruise ships of all sizes are offering more and more over-the-top amenities, and nowhere is that more apparent than on board the Scenic Eclipse (its sister ship, the Scenic Eclipse II, is slated to launch in April). Boasting 114 all-suite staterooms, two helicopters, a submarine, butler service, ten dining experiences, and nine bars and lounges, this ship is nothing if not opulent.

We’re keen on Scenic’s Iconic Panama Canal voyage, which starts in Montego Bay, Jamaica. From there, the ship spends a day each at Isla de Providencia, Colombia; Corn Island, Nicaragua; and Boca Del Toro, San Blas Islands, Isla San Jose, and Panama City in Panama.

