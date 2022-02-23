Expedition Cruises: Adventurous New Voyages to Book in 2022

If you’re a country counter looking to knock out many of the island nations in the Pacific, this is the cruise for you. (Just be prepared to be away from home for a while.) Departing from Vancouver, Canada on Sept. 30, this expedition cruise will visit 41 ports in 12 countries over 65 days, ending in Sydney, Australia. Some of the ports of call include destinations in French Polynesia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, and Tonga. Book early to get exclusive offers like roundtrip airfare.

