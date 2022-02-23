Expedition Cruises: Adventurous New Voyages to Book in 2022

This cruise to Patagonia and Antarctica—two regions that are known for their otherworldly beauty—promises to be a truly extraordinary journey. Along the way, you’ll get an up-close look at fjords, glaciers, orcas, and penguins by the thousands. If that weren’t enough, the latter sailing (leaving Dec. 12) is aboard the National Geographic Resolution, a ship specifically designed to penetrate deeper into the ice, meaning it can get to places that most other Antarctic sailings can’t.

