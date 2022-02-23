Expedition Cruises: Adventurous New Voyages to Book in 2022

4. Hurtigruten Expeditions – Expedition Cruise to the White Sea Learn More

Hurtigruten has been sailing the coast of Norway for more than 125 years. Usually, those journeys end at the country’s northern reaches—but not anymore. This year the company is offering one sailing that’ll continue onward to the isolated White Sea off Russia’s northwestern coast. Highlights include exploring picturesque Norwegian fishing villages and visiting the remote Solovetsky Islands. The 17-day trip starts in Bergen and ends in Tromsø, Norway.

