8. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises – Mystery Cruise

Not sure where you want to travel? Up for a bit of a gamble? This sailing doesn’t name the ports on its Euro-based river cruise itineraries—they’re a secret. For the second year in a row, Uniworld is offering two “mystery cruises” in June and July. On the June trip, passengers will sail roundtrip to and from Amsterdam, and the July trip starts in Nice and ends in Lyon, France. Where they’ll go in between is anyone’s guess.

