9. AmaWaterways – Charms of the Mekong Learn More

For nearly two years, much of Asia was closed to travelers due to the pandemic. Now that it’s open again, cruise companies are looking for new ways to share it—like AmaWaterways’ Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap river cruise. The eight-day voyage cruises up the Mekong River, stopping at rural villages for visits to local workshops, oxcart rides, and a Buddhist Blessing Ceremony. There will also be time to discover Cambodia’s capital city, Phnom Penh, where travelers can visit the Royal Palace, Central Market, National Museum, and other historical sites.

