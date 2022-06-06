There’s nothing wrong with getting married in your hometown, whether it’s in your folks’ backyard or at the church you grew up attending. Many people like the familiar, nostalgic backdrop. Others might find it a bit too rote and, well, expected. That’s a big reason to take your wedding on the road—or to the skies, or even out to sea. By hosting a destination wedding, you’ll make the experience unforgettable for all of your guests, and especially for the two of you. After all, unless you’re both from the same place, the whole “hometown” wedding thing really only applies to one half of the couple. But few things compare to more fringe destination wedding locations

Few things can compare to saying “I Do” in front of the blue expanse of the ocean or backdropped by a vineyard. Never mind having some previous personal tie to the setting—you will once the party’s over, and your wedding guests will appreciate the excuse to spend their paid time off like a true vacation, rather than flying into, say, Sioux Falls. I say this as someone from Sioux Falls—a place I adore but do not consider a wedding destination. Quite honestly, I’d sooner meet you in Maine or Greece! Here are five of the coolest destination wedding sites to consider in the U.S., along with five spectacular destination wedding locations overseas, some of which are literally surrounded by sea.

1. Cape Cod, MA

From the tip of Provincetown to the island of Nantucket, few places are as storybook as Cape Cod. Guests can arrive by ferry from Boston or from a scenic drive up the Cape itself. Your nuptials can take place in the sand dune sprawls, and guests can stay in inns straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie. You can entertain them with whale watching tours, wildlife hikes, endless bike trails, or a round of golf.

Where to get married in Cape Cod: Lighthouse Inn

