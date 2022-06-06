10. Corfu, Greece

With its UNESCO-sanctioned Venetian old town and Ionian Sea expanse, Greece’s northernmost island might not leap out as its foremost wedding destination. But with castles, resorts, villas, town halls, and vineyards hosting the parties—not to mention the food and wine they’ll unleash on guests—you’ve got the necessary ingredients for your own big fat Greek wedding—and at a fraction of the cost compared to pricier isle “neighbors” like Santorini, Mykonos, and Paroses. They’ll shuttle you on horse-drawn carriages from wedding to reception, and you can be serenaded by local musicians all the while. Guests can get there easily, thanks to direct flights from nearly all major European cities. Plus you’re in the belly of the beast as far as idyllic European honeymoons go.

Where to get married in Greece: Grecotel Eva Palace

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!