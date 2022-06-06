2. Park City, UT

Most mountain-minded people veer to Colorado for their destination wedding, but Utah’s equally elevated Park City strikes the perfect balance of remote and entertaining. From a pure convenience standpoint, it’s also a 27-mile drive to Salt Lake City International Airport. Considering all the lodges and luxury hotels in the area, your friends and family will have no problem getting cozy. They can tour High West’s distillery, ski the slopes in winter (including Utah Olympic Park) or hike them in summer. Plus, any warm weekend is bound to overlap with one of the destination’s many summer concerts at Deer Valley Resort’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

Where to get married in Park City: Stein Eriksen Lodge

