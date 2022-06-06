3. Savannah, GA

Charm your guests, southern style, on the River Savannah—even literally with Savannah Riverboat Cruises. You can go from wedding venue to reception in a horse-drawn carriage (we certainly don’t advise crossing the cobblestone streets in a high-heeled shoe). Guests can visit Tybee island for some Atlantic coastline time while stuffing their faces with the best fried chicken. The city has an inimitable ease and beauty that will christen the marriage, not to mention a bevy of beautiful oak trees to backdrop all your wedding pictures.

Where to get married in Savannah: Cohen’s Retreat

