Travel

Best Destination Wedding Locations to Tie the Knot in Paradise

Country road in California's Sonoma County.
9
Rolf 52 / Shutterstock 3 / 9

4. Sonoma, CA

Napa might be the more touted destination in NorCal’s famed wine country, but its neighboring counties offer guests one in the same—with benefits. Right next door, Sonoma is a comparatively more relaxed setting. It’s also double the size of Napa, which makes it easier to host your guests without throngs of tippled tourists. Guests have Redwood hikes due north, San Francisco due south, Pacific views due west, and America’s best wine all around.

Where to get married in Sonoma: Vine Hill House at O’Connell Vineyards

8 Most Romantic Places in the World

The 8 Most Romantic Places in the World to Seriously Spice Up Your Sex Life

It’s time to put the lust in wanderlust with these romantic trips for couples.
Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Travel