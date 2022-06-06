5. Maine

Maine is one endless roll of picturesque towns dotting the coastline and populating the luscious, lake-laced backwoods. It’s all a short drive from Portland—which itself is just a few hours up from Boston. If we had to choose, we’d say look inland, surrounding yourself in evergreens or hosting the summer-campy nuptials of your dreams. While in the area, guests will have no shortage of options to amp their trip—from a Portland date night, a cruise through Acadia National Park, or an L.L. Bean haul straight from the source.

Where to get married in Maine: The Barn at Silver Oaks Estate

