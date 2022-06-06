8. Argentina

We see your Napa/Sonoma wedding, and raise you one: Mendoza. If you fly all that way, you can toast with South America’s best wine (Malbec + sirloin for the wedding party, anyone?) on a sprawling, remote vineyard—but that’s only after connecting through Buenos Aires. Thus, the entire country is your destination. Here’s your perfect excuse to gather the party in the world’s tango capital for some pre-wedding festivities. Plus you’re at the doorsteps to a honeymoon in Patagonian lake country or a few hours further south (by plane, that is) to El Calafate and Ushuaia for Patagonian mountains, glaciers, and penguins. The penguins will be sporting their best tuxedos for you, too.

Where to get married in Argentina: Bodega Los Toneles in Mendoza

