9. Turks and Caicos

Here’s where the wedding is also the honeymoon. White sand and warm Caribbean water make for an easy proposal, as do plenty of direct flights from the U.S.’s eastern shores (two hours from Miami, three from DC, and four from NYC). Choose from an all-inclusive resort, a garden villa, or a pared-down barefoot elopement—while letting your guests snorkel, kiteboard, sail, and pound rum punches under the sun between rehearsal dinner and the main event. Come between January and March and you might even witness the annual humpback migration around Salt Cay and Providenciales.

Turks and Caicos: The Palms

