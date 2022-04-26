10. Castle & Key Distillery (Frankfort, Kentucky) Learn more

Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr. built a castle to distill and celebrate bourbon back in 1887. It closed in 1920 because of prohibition, then became derelict over the decades. That is until the Old Taylor Distillery was purchased in 2014 and restored to its original glory. The new and improved Castle & Key Distillery offers an all-inclusive tour, as well as its Springhouse Music Series every Wednesday—and even yoga in its on-site sunken garden.

